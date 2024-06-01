Breck's Lucas wins three Class 2A track state titles

Caroline Lucas from Breckinridge County won state championships in three events at the KHSAA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet on Friday.

Lucas won the 100-meter dash in 12.31 at the University of Kentucky track. The senior won the 200 in 24.94. She won the long jump with 18-9.5.

Lucas was a first-team selection on the Messenger-Inquirer Girls All-3rd Region Basketball Team this season after averaging 17.9 points a game for Breckinridge County.