Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, Bills DB has spoken to teammates

The best possible news yet: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Hamlin no longer does not have a breathing tube assisting him and he is now doing so all on his own.

In fact, in even more heartwarming news, the 24-year-old has began speaking to his teammates once again.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hamlin has talked to a select few teammates on FaceTime calls. However, he will soon address the entire Bills locker room on a video call.

On Monday, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After CPR initially saved his life on the field, Hamlin had been placed on assisted breathing since he arrived at the hospital.

Hamlin remains hospitalized at UC Medical Center but this update continues a series of positive ones for Hamlin that once seemed impossible.

In terms of breathing assistance, Hamlin’s uncle previously indicated that level of help he was receiving in terms of oxygen levels was dropped from 100 percent to half on Wednesday morning.

During an update provided by his doctors in Cincinnati on Thursday, it was said Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement.” Among those included communicating through writing.

In doing so, Hamlin had asked doctors who won the game between the Bills and Bengals. As admirable as that is in terms of being a teammate, that also gave doctors a sign that Hamlin would be neuralgically intact in terms of brain function following the incident.

Hamlin’s steps forward continue to inspire and encourage those around him.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire