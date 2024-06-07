Breanna Stewart's 25 points lift Liberty to 78-61 win over Dream

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 25 points and the Liberty held the Dream to 35 percent shooting to defeat Atlanta, 78-61, on Thursday night.

The Liberty are now 9-2 on the season, the best start in franchise history, and 3-0 in Commissioner's Cup play.

Here are the takeaways...

-Both teams had trouble scoring early on. New York shot 27 percent with Atlanta scoring just 21 percent in the first quarter. Both teams improved in the second quarter but their first-half shooting was rough. The Liberty went into halftime up 38-32 while shooting just 36.6 percent with the Dream shooting 28.9 percent.

A big part of the low scoring in the first half was due to turnovers. The Liberty, averaging 15 turnovers per game (5th in the WNBA), gave up the ball seven times in the first half, six in the first quarter. Luckily for them, the Dream could not capitalize, scoring just two points off turnovers. New York would be better with their possessions, turning the ball over just six times in the second half.

-While the Dream had trouble shooting, the Liberty defense had its part to play especially in the second half.

In total, the Liberty had six steals and four blocks, two from Jonquel Jones who continued to be a force in the post. The Liberty scored 14 points off turnovers while the Dream could only muster four, credit to New York's transition defense.

New York also outrebounded Atlanta, 44-34.

-Stewart continued her torrid pace this season with another 20-point performance. The reigning MVP scored 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting. She also pulled down 10 rebounds and had five assists. She also had a block for good measure.

-Sabrina Ionescu was not as efficient in this one, scoring just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting (1-of-5 from three) but her one three-pointer gave her the franchise record for consecutive games with at least one (36), passing Shameka Christon.

Jones (10) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (15) joined Stewart and Ionescu as the Liberty players in double-figures.

-Courtney Vandersloot (personal) missed Thursday's game but other players stepped up in her stead. Kayla Thornton slotted into the starting lineup and scored three points but came down with four rebounds and dished three assists.

Leonie Fiebich posted eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 22 minutes off the bench.

Game MVP: Breanna Stewart

It wasn't always pretty, but whenever the Liberty needed points Stewart provided them. Whether it was her aggressive drives to the hoop or her defense leading to easy transition buckets, she helped the team pull away in the second half.

Highlights

What's next

The Liberty travel to Connecticut to take on the undefeated Sun on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.