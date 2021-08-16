Breanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay Casademont announce birth of first baby

Breanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay Casademont welcome first baby originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s been quite a month for Breanna Stewart.

First, the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP earned her second career Olympic gold medal when Team USA beat Japan for the women’s basketball crown in Tokyo on Aug. 8. The action picked up with her back in the U.S. as her Seattle Storm took on the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA’s first ever Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Thursday. Stewart, along with Team USA and Storm teammates Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd, emerged with their second title in less than a week as Seattle beat Connecticut 79-57.

Oh, and in between those two games, Stewart’s first daughter was born.

Stewart and her wife, Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, announced on Monday that their first child, Ruby, was born via surrogate on Aug. 9.

Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay



August 9, 2021



📸: Anna Burns for TOGETHXR pic.twitter.com/nth63w11yy — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) August 16, 2021

The couple got engaged in May and married on July 6. Their journey over the past year was documented by media company Togethxr in collaboration with Bleacher Report.

“Why can’t I be the best player and also have a baby, but not carry a baby?” Stewart asked in the video. “Why can’t we do both?

The best part of this year has been becoming a mother and growing a family with my incredible wife, @Martaxargay. Excited to introduce Ruby, born on 8/9/21, to the world.



Thank you to @togethxr for documenting our journey.https://t.co/SfIn1pPjuF pic.twitter.com/L4RE1dJXr3 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) August 16, 2021

Stewart has three WNBA All-Star selections, two WNBA titles, one WNBA MVP, two WNBA Finals MVPs, two Olympic gold medals, one Commissioner’s Cup title and one Commissioner’s Cup MVP to her name at just 26 years old. Now, she can add “mom” to her resume.