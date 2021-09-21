Breanna Stewart still hasn’t practiced as Storm star continues rehab

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart’s status for the playoffs remains in doubt.

The Seattle Storm star has continued to rehab her left foot after suffering the injury on Sept. 7 against the Washington Mystics. After being evaluated by the Storm medical staff, the team announced that Stewart would miss the final two regular-season games.

Without Stewart, the Los Angeles Sparks dealt the Storm one of their worst losses of the season in their second-to-last game.

Stewart has yet to practice with the team, which plays Sunday in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. It’s likely that she will need to practice at least once before the single-elimination game.

From Coach Noelle Quinn. Breanna Stewart has not practiced with the team yet. She’s rehabbing currently. A key will be if she can practice on Friday or Saturday before Sunday’s playoff game. If she is going to play, they likely need her to practice before Sunday. #WNBA — Storm Chasers (@WNBAStormChaser) September 20, 2021

Stewart’s situation is eerily reminiscent of the 2020 season, when she missed the Storm’s final two regular season games with a foot injury. She returned in the semifinals to lead to Seattle to a WNBA championship and win the Finals MVP award.

