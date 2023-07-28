Breanna Stewart scores and draws the foul

With the WNBA rising in popularity, the pair believe now is the time to give players another alternative to overseas play.
“Looking back to last year ... it was like there’s a void in the WNBA and there’s something that’s missing,” Stewart said. “And that was BG. And we continued to do whatever we could to make sure she knew that we were still thinking of her ...”
Ahead of the WNBA All-Star Draft on Saturday, here are the teammates and opponents we want to see. Plus, Rhyne Howard's big night, status report, standings and what to watch this week.
Everything you need to know about Saturday's big clash.
The WNBA's scoring leader turned her ankle in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Liberty.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
A 1-1 tie with the Netherlands exposed flaws in the U.S. women, but it also provided a necessary test.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin shares his findings after speaking with NFL injury specialist, Dr. Edwin Porras.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The Angels also acquired reliever Reynaldo López from the White Sox.
From 'F*** them picks' to lots of draft picks, Los Angeles will look a lot different this season.
Even a Subway Series between two totally middling teams will spit out a winner every time.
Lindsey Horan scored a much-needed equalizer in another up-and-down match for the USWNT.
Will keeping Shohei Ohtani work out for the Angels?
Japan and Spain will meet Monday in a game that will decide the group winner.
The Cowboys are stocked with talent, but with plenty of core players getting older and more expensive, the clock is ticking on a championship window.
The Browns aren't shy about singing Garrett's praises, so much so that they're building their defensive revamp around him.