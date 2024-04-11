Breanna Stewart’s New Puma Signature Shoe Is Inspired by the WNBA Star’s Family and Her Illustrious Career

With the 2024 WNBA Draft just days away and the regular season not far off in the distance, Puma has revealed the Stewie 3, the newest signature shoe for New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

The Stewie 3, according to Puma, was inspired by Stewart’s illustrious career, one that includes two WNBA championships (also earning WNBA Finals MVP honors with each win). The first Stewie 3 colorway that Puma will release is “Dawn,” a look that includes “fiery hues and floral details” that the brand explained “represent her family and journey.”

For instance, the shoe has nods to Spain, specifically red carnation blooms, which are for Stewart’s wife, retired Spanish professional basketball player Marta Xargay.

Also, cherry blossoms were added as a tribute to Tokyo, which is where Stewart won her second Olympic gold medal with Team USA. And the floral display of the golden trumpet tree, which can be found in Brazil, is a nod to Rio de Janeiro, where she won her first Olympic gold medal.

Puma also stated the shoe also pays homage to Stewart’s daughter, Ruby, via “original blooming seed patterns that cascade gracefully across the outsole of the shoe silhouette.” This also represent Stewart’s “desire to grow the game,” Puma said.

The Puma Stewie 3 “Dawn.” Courtesy of Puma

“It’s an honor to be able to incorporate part of my story into the Stewie 3: the people I love and some of the places that have been integral to my journey,” Stewart said in a statement. “I’m excited to share my third signature shoe with the world, and what better way than to unveil it in Paris, host city to this summer’s Olympics.”

In terms of tech, Stewart’s new signature shoe features high-abrasion outsoles and dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning.

The Puma Stewie 3 “Dawn” is scheduled to arrive on May 14 via Puma.com, on the Puma app and at the Puma NYC Flagship store. It will also be sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Champs Sports. Retail price will be $125.

A detailed look at the Puma Stewie 3 “Dawn.” Courtesy of Puma

