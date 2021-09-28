Breanna Stewart plans to re-sign with Seattle, while Jewell Loyd is undecided

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart expects to re-sign with the Seattle Storm and help the franchise pursue its fifth WNBA title.

Sidelined with a left foot/leg injury since being injured in a game against Washington on Sept. 7, she is one of three stars on the Storm who is an unrestricted free agent.

“Seattle has always been my [WNBA] home,” said Stewart, who was drafted No. 1 by the Storm in 2016. “It’s where I’ve grown up, it’s where my career has continued to blossom. So I plan on being back unless something crazy happens. We have more things to do here.”

Stewart averaged 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season before being injured.

Jewell Loyd is also an unrestricted free agent, averaging 17.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season. While she said she and Stewart have discussed wanting to continue to play together, Loyd plans to take some time making a decision.

“Seattle has been home for me for the last seven years,” said Loyd, who doesn’t plan to play overseas this winter. “When you understand free agency, you understand you have the choice to stay or go. I’m going to take this time to have a break, talk with my family, talk with Stewie and everyone else. Reevaluate where I’m at in my life and my career and go forward from there.”

Sue Bird is the third Seattle star who is a free agent this offseason. After the Storm were knocked out of the playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury, Bird said she would wait to make a decision on whether or not to retire.

