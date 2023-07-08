Breanna Stewart picks Liberty teammates Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot for 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) encourages Liberty center Stefanie Dolson (31) and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty's Breanna Stewart picked teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot to join her team for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

Stewart and the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson were the two captains making selections Saturday ahead of the July 15 game in Vegas.

After Wilson had the first pick for the starters, Stewart had the first pick of the reserves and selected Vandersloot. Wilson then took her Aces teammate Kelsey Plum allowing Stewart to take Ionescu.



This was Stewart's fifth career All-Star nod and her second consecutive season as a team captain. She became the first Liberty player to be named an All-Star Game captain.

Through 16 games, Stewart leads New York in points (23.3) and rebounds (9.9) in 33.9 minutes per game. She also averages 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during her first season with the club.

Vandersloot, also in her first year with the Liberty after playing her first 12 seasons in Chicago, is the WNBA leader in assists with 8.6 per game while adding 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 31.4 minutes a night through 16 games.

Ionescu, who will be featured on NBA 2K24's WNBA edition cover, is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 30.9 minutes in her fourth WNBA season.



The Liberty (12-4) entered Saturday three games behind Wilson and the Aces (16-2) for the best record in the league and are level with the Connecticut Sun (13-5) in the conference with two games in hand.

The full rosters

Breanna Stewart's Team

Starters: Stewart, Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings), Nneka Ogwumike (LA Sparks)

Reserves: Vandersloot (Liberty), Ionescu (Liberty), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky)

A'Ja Wilson's Team

Starters: Wilson, Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings),

Reserves: Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream), DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun), Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics)