Breanna Stewart with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 08/18/2022
New York closed the game on a 13-0 run.
All the information you need to follow the first-round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
Direct descendants of the Soviet Union's Gulag system, Russian penal colonies are prison-labor camps notorious for human-rights abuses and corruption.
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Complete schedule, how to watch (TV/streaming), updated playoff format, qualified teams, full bracket and more.
Connecticut is vying for its fourth consecutive WNBA semifinals berth.
The WNBA's head coach of the year, Tanisha Wright, makes Penn State family proud.
For 2022, it's the defense's time to shine for the Mystics.
The WNBA Playoffs are here as the Mystics travel to Seattle for Game 1 of a best-of-three series. Tip is at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Los Angeles Sparks announce Fred Williams is moving on to Auburn, opening a national search for the WNBA team's next head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered this season with a neon target on their backs. It’s a burden for any team that wins a title in the WNBA, a league in which teams rarely repeat — and often struggle to get back to the Finals in consecutive seasons. Winning back-to-back titles hasn’t been accomplished in two decades since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002. But with the No. 2 seed in ...
The Fever closed the season with seven rookies on the roster. Five played significant minutes throughout the year.
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Howard both had 22 points to lead the seventh-seeded New York Liberty to a win over defending champion Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.
The Chicago Sky dropped the first game of the WNBA playoffs to the Liberty.
In a matchup of No. 4 vs. No. 5, Seattle and Washington boast matching records and similar bragging rights, setting up a strategic playoffs battle.
