Breanna Stewart with an And One vs. Washington Mystics

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered this season with a neon target on their backs. It’s a burden for any team that wins a title in the WNBA, a league in which teams rarely repeat — and often struggle to get back to the Finals in consecutive seasons. Winning back-to-back titles hasn’t been accomplished in two decades since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002. But with the No. 2 seed in ...