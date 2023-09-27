Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart narrowly won the 2023 WNBA MVP award.
Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP
Breanna Stewart won her second MVP award after a career-best scoring season in her first season with the New York Liberty, the league announced Tuesday.
