Breanna Stewart lights up Fever again, scores 42 in 100-89 Liberty victory

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever competed with the New York Liberty in Sunday’s matinee but ultimately fell short. New York earned a 100-89 victory over the Fever to complete a four-game season sweep.

The Liberty won their sixth-straight game, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA. The Fever are now 8-23 and remain in last place in the WNBA standings. They are 4.5 games out of a playoff spot with nine games left in the regular season.

Here are three reasons the Fever lost to the Liberty again:

Breanna Stewart punishes Indiana again

Stewart set the Liberty single-game scoring record in a 45-point performance against the Fever in May. On Sunday, Stewart repeated that performance with 42 points.

The 2018 WNBA MVP recorded 30 of her points in just the first half. Whether it was a pull-up transition jump shot, a post fadeaway or getting to the free throw line, Stewart could not be contained.

“We can’t do anything when (Stewart)’s making fadeaway jump shots from the corner,” Fever guard Erica Wheeler said. “You can’t contest it. We live with those.”

It’s hard to blame the Fever defense for Stewart’s tremendous shot-making. She’s a future Hall-of-Famer who could be on her way to another MVP trophy this season. The Fever just so happened to have faced Stewart on two of her best days of the year.

Fever defense lacks discipline

Outside of Stewart’s monstrous performance, Indiana gave up far too many easy buckets. Liberty players frequently snuck behind the backline of Indiana’s defense off the ball.

“It was a lot of slip outs, is what they had,” Fever coach Christie Sides said. “It’s just tough. You have to make a decision; how you want to pick your poison, how you want to guard.

“They’re a hell of a team, and they’re going to make the right reads, the right decisions.”

The attention that Stewart and All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu garner certainly makes life easier for New York’s role players. But the sheer amount of players that ended up wide open at the basket was unacceptable.

Liberty players got free off in-bounds and simple dribble penetrations too much. The Fever held New York to 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the defensive breakdowns of the first three periods were too much to overcome.

One of Indiana’s stronger offensive performances of the year was spoiled by lackluster defense. This young Indiana team has to follow its principles more often, even though its playoff chances are slim.

Indiana still can’t string together wins

Consistency has haunted the Fever this season. They dominated the Lynx on Thursday, but couldn’t repeat the performance.

Indiana hasn’t won consecutive games since June 13 and 15, when it beat the Mystics and Sky, respectively. The team is 3-16 since then.

Young teams tend to be inconsistent, and the Fever fall in line with that trend. The Fever just haven’t been able to duplicate their quality performances over the last two months.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever: Breanna Stewart lights up Fever again in Liberty win