Breanna Stewart, Liberty spoil Caitlin Clark's home opener in 102-66 win over Fever

Breanna Stewart dropped 30 points for the first time this season and spoiled Caitlin Clark's home opener as the Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 102-66.

Here are the takeaways...

-Stewart was unstoppable in the first half. The reigning WNBA MVP scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. No Fever player had double-digit points in the first half.

But it wasn't just Stewart's offense as her defense got the job done. Her two steals, one block shot and six rebounds helped the Liberty go out to a double-digit lead early and they did not let up. Her production continued into the second half as she finished with 31 points (12-21) with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

-Jonquel Jones dominated game one with her 25 points, but against Indiana, while her offense wasn't there she was a force down low. She came down with seven rebounds and two blocks in the first half.

She also held Aliyah Boston to 12 points (5-15 shooting) and kept her from getting too many offensive rebounds or easy shots. The two even got into each other's face after a hard foul.

Jones finished with 14 points (4-11), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

-Of course, Clark was the story as she led the Fever in their home opener. She picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter but the guard struggled. She scored just two points in the first half and had three turnovers. But she turned it in around in the third quarter.

The Liberty had a lead as big as 23 points, but in the final four minutes, they couldn't buy a basket. A large part of that run was with Jones on the bench, but they couldn't get shots in the paint with their center in the game and had to settle for threes, which they had trouble with all game.

Clark would score seven points in the final minutes, four from free throws after she turned on the aggression, and cut the Liberty lead to 67-56. However, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who was defending Clark for most of the game, had her assignment again in the fourth and the game turned in New York's favor again as the starting five came back in and built their lead back up to 30-plus points.

Clark finished with nine points (2-8), seven rebounds, six assists and just three turnovers.

-The Liberty struggled from three in the first half, going 2-for-15 from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu was just 1-for-6 from three in that span (2-for-8 for the game). In total, they were just 8-for-27 from three-point range.

In their first game, New York was just 8-for-28 from three so the Liberty have not yet found their range in the early going.

Game MVP: Breanna Stewart

Stewie made this an easy pick. Not only did she leave all scorers with her 31 points, but she scored when the Liberty struggled to start the fourth to stop the Fever run. Her rebounding and defense also was a problem for Indiana.

Highlights

What's Next

The Liberty have an off day before they host Indiana on Saturday afternoon in their home opener at the Barclays Center.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.