Breanna Stewart, Liberty hold off Alyssa Thomas, Sun to even semifinals at 1

NEW YORK — The Liberty tied up their semifinal series against the Connecticut Sun after getting an 84-77 victory on Tuesday.

The win sets up Sandy Brondello’s team for two games at Mohegan Sun Arena, beginning with Game 3 on Friday night.

The theme of Game 1 was the Liberty’s lack of energy and inability to create any momentum. That wasn’t an issue down the stretch of Game 2.

Timely jumpers and clutch defensive stops led to the Liberty evening the series. With eight minutes remaining, Betnijah Laney intercepted Tyasha Harris’ pass and eventually converted a three-point play on the other end. Laney then assisted on a Courtney Vandersloot 18-footer. Then, 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart knocked down a clutch jumper that put her team up 10 with seven minutes remaining. It led the Barclays Center crowd to erupt and serenade the newly-awarded MVP.

Stewart was named MVP for the second time Tuesday in a historic race for the award. She received 466 total votes, beating out Sun star Alyssa Thomas, who finished with 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds Tuesday. Thomas, who garnered 459 votes, finished second despite getting the most first-place votes (23). Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson placed third with 433 points. The 13 points separating Stewart and Wilson represent the smallest margin between first- and third-place vote-getters for MVP in WNBA history.

Prior to tip-off, Stewart spoke to reporters about her successful regular season and the multiple milestones she accomplished, including suiting up for a new team and expecting the birth of her second child with her wife.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a journey, but I wouldn’t wish it to be any other way. Just to continue to show that resiliency works and no matter the highs and lows, just continue to push forward.”

“To be the first Liberty athlete to win MVP — I think is huge.”

Stewart credited her teammates for the success she’s had this year. They helped lift Stewart, as she got off to a slow start. The now two-time MVP winner started the game 0 for 5 en route to finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Laney kept the Sun from getting too close as the Liberty’s lead dwindled to single digits. She scored nine points in the final period while also getting stops on the other end. The Rutgers product finished with 20 points, three assists, four rebounds and a steal.

The Sun came out swinging, as expected. They were on the wrong end of some no-calls, but led by six after the first quarter. The Liberty managed to not fall into a double-digit deficit due to Jonquel Jones’ hot start — nine points and three rebounds. The former Sun star contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

Brondello switched to zone defense in the second quarter to force the Sun into deep jumpers. And the adjustment worked on a few possessions.

The Liberty were able to get within one after a Vandersloot steal led to a made 24-footer by Sabrina Ionescu. However, DeWanna Bonner hit one of the momentum-killing jumpers she’s been hitting all postseason.

The Sun eventually led by four at the half.

A third-quarter run by the Sun led to a Game 1 victory. But on Tuesday, the Liberty’s 18-5 after halftime gave the team some much-needed breathing room. The resistance on defense was tougher and the offense looked more fluid. Ionescu was able to create offense as the point guard and contribute a couple of assists to Stewart to get her going. Then, Laney’s 27-footer put her team up seven and caused the home crowd to erupt.

Stewart then palmed Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s layup attempt. The block sent Nelson-Ododa to the floor and the crowd erupted again.

“MVP, MVP.” It was perfect payback after the 6-4 Stewart got blocked by the 5-8 Natisha Hiedeman in the second half of Game 2.

The Liberty eventually won the second half, 46-35. The win avoids Brondello’s team from entering Connecticut with their backs against the wall down 0-2. Sun guard Tiffany Hayes attempted to carry her team to a 2-0 lead by scoring 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field. Bonner contributed 19 points, seven boards and four assists.