Breanna Stewart leads New York Liberty past Chicago Sky; Angel Reese ejected
Breanna Stewart had 33 points and 14 rebounds to help the visiting New York Liberty defeated the Chicago Sky, 88-75, on Tuesday.
The Liberty (8-2) won their fourth in a row and avenged their loss to the Sky (3-5) on May 23. New York went on a 15-2 run to start the fourth quarter after Chicago erased a 17-point first-half deficit.
Guard Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points and seven rebounds for Liberty, who held the Sky to a season-low 32.4 percent from the floor.
Chicago rookie Angel Reese was ejected after receiving two technical fouls with 2:31 remaining in the game. Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds but shot 3 of 12 from the floor in the loss.
New York controlled the game in the first quarter, shooting 57.9 percent in the frame to take a 31-15 lead after one. Stewart paved the way with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
Chicago responded in the second quarter. Chennedy Carter, who received a flagrant foul after knocking down Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark on Saturday, scored 10 of her 15 first-half points in the quarter. The Sky outscored the Liberty 33-18 in the frame and entered the break trailing 49-48.
After a low-scoring third quarter, New York took control in the fourth. Trailing 66-65 entering the final period, the Liberty jumped ahead 80-68 with 6:02 left in the game. New York held Chicago to 2-of-16 shooting from the floor in the quarter to pull away for the win.
Breanna Stewart put on a SHOW in Chicago 🌟
33 PTS
14 REB
14-25 FG
3 AST
38 Minutes #WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/4mMgACG4ht
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 5, 2024
Carter led the Sky with 16 points off the bench while Marina Mabrey added 15, and veteran Elizabeth Williams scored 10 points.
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 14 points and five assists for the Liberty, who made 10 of 32 shots from beyond the arc.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Breanna Stewart leads New York Liberty past Chicago Sky