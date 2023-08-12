Liberty tie franchise record for single-season wins after cruising past Chicago Sky

After four days off, the Liberty added another to the win column with a victory over the Chicago Sky, 89-73. It’s the Libs second victory against Chicago this season and a feel-good win before the squad embarks on a five-game road trip.

The 23th win of the season tied the franchise’s single-season win total. It also gives the Liberty its first five-game win streak of the season. Head coach Sandy Brondello was well aware of the feat pregame, but refused to mention it since Chicago prevented her team from reaching the same achievement in June.

“Didn’t want to jinx us because last time we were here we lost,” Brondello said, referring to the four-point home defeat against Chicago on June 4. “That’s good. We had big goals coming in. I think we continue to grow and build our chemistry. That’s what excites me.”

The teams split the previous two games with a combined winning margin of five points. Friday night’s game was a bit different as this game looked determined way before the final buzzer.

Chicago’s star guard Kahleah Copper had an inefficient night, unlike the previous matchups. The three-time All-Star finished with 20 points in the first meeting and 27 in the second. She scored just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting Friday. The difference was the Liberty’s improved perimeter defense that wasn’t as strong in the past weeks.

Brondello attributed some of Copper’s struggles to foul trouble — she finished with five — and also gave credit to guard Betnijah Laney.

“We have Betnijah Laney, she’s a handful,” Brondello said about her veteran guard. “She takes pride in making it hard and I think we made it hard for Kah.” The head coach later added that Copper will bounce but was “glad that it wasn’t against us.”

The strong defense led to a wire-to-wire victory for the Libs, who led by as much as 23 points in the game. The fourth quarter was filled with blows that led to Chicago’s 17th loss of the season.

Sabrina Ionescu connected on one of her patented deep treys after the Sky committed a shot clock violation. Two possessions later, Laney assisted Kayla Thornton on an easy layup. Then, Jonquel Jones hit a three-pointer of her own that stretched the lead to 21 and ensued a Chicago timeout.

Breanna Stewart led the way with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. She also grabbed 12 boards and dished six assists. Jones had 18 points and seven rebounds. The center also scored her 3,000th career-point in the win. Ionescu scored 19 points, dished eight assists and grabbed five rebounds.

Sky forward Alanna Smith scored a team-high 19 points in 32 minutes of action. Guard Marina Mabrey finished with 12 points and four assists.

Stefanie Dolson played in her first game since June 23 after being out with a right ankle injury. She played 11 minutes after missing the previous 17 games. She finished with just two points and one board.

The Libs will now head to Indiana to take on Aliyah Boston and the Fever on Sunday. The Sky will head to Washington to face off against the Mystics on Sunday.