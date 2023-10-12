Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sandy Brondello look for answers after Liberty are routed in Game 2

In this Liberty postgame news conference, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and head coach Sandy Brondello tried to explain how the Liberty suffered a 28-point loss to Las Vegas in a pivotal Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. Brondello: "What I'm disappointed about is we didn't compete, there was no grit... we've gotta find some urgency." Now trailing 2-0, Stewart hopes the series shifting back to Brooklyn will provide a spark for the Liberty. "We're going home for Game 3 and we're going to fight and lay it all on the line."