Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, and Sue Bird named to 2021 All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The WNBA has announced the roster for their 2021 edition of the All-Star Game.

To no one's surprise, the Seattle Storm (12-4), holders of the best record in the league, had their big three named to the mid-season classic. Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, and Sue Bird were all named to the team.

Bird makes history by being named to a league-record 12th All-Star game. Breaking her tie with Tamika Catchings, who made 11 teams in 15 seasons. 

Despite being the sixth woman in league history to play past 40, Bird is producing at a high level. She’s third this season in assists (6.1) and is 15 assists away from becoming the first player in league history with 3,000 assists.

Per usual, her jumper has been consistent, ranking fifth in field goal percentage at 48.8% and third in three-point field goal percentage at 42.9%.

Stewart and Loyd are each named to their third All-Star teams.

Stewart, the two-time Finals MVP, is making a strong case to win her second regular-season MVP, with averages of 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, ranking second in each category.  As for Loyd, she’s averaging career-bests of 18.6 points and 4.5 assists per game, and shooting 45.1% from the field. 

Due to the Storm’s trio making USA Basketball’s Women’s National Team, they’ll be teammates in this year's new All-Star format pitting them against WNBA All-Stars. 

Starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will be determined by the respective head coaches of Team WNBA and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team.

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game takes place Wednesday, July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. 

