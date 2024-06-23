Breanna Stewart’s ‘inspiring’ chasedown block highlights Liberty star's continued defensive growth

The Liberty are having a magical season so far. After Saturday’s 98-88 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, New York improved to 14-3, the best mark after 17 games in franchise history.

A big part of the Liberty’s success has been reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, but it’s more than the offense she provides. Stewart has taken her defense to another level and that wasn’t more evident than on Saturday.

Stewart tied her career-high with six blocks against the Sparks, which is also tied for the second-most blocks in Liberty franchise history. In contrast, Los Angeles had one block all game. She also had a team-high three steals.

At halftime, Stewart scored 24 points to go along with five assists and five blocks. To put Stewart's massive game into perspective, she became the first WNBA ever to record at least 20 points, five assists and five blocks in a single half. She finished with 33 points, seven assists and the aforementioned six blocks.

These numbers aren’t new for a three-time All-WNBA defensive team player, but in 2024 she’s posting numbers she never has before in her eight-year career. Entering Saturday’s game, Stewart averaged 2.1 steals per game, which is a career-high. Her combined steal and blocks averages are also at a career-high (3.2).

“I just want to continue to grow as a player defensively,” Stewart said after Saturday’s win. “Because we have this lineup where we’re switching a lot sometimes I’m starting on guards and we’re constantly in the scramble, and making sure my hands are active and continue to make it tough on the other team.”

During a game of impressive defensive plays from Stewart, one stood out above the rest.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, and the Liberty up 75-55, New York turned the ball over setting up a 3-on-1 fastbreak for the Sparks.

Dearica Hamby passed the ball to Stephanie Talbot for what would have been an easy layup but Stewart came flying in for the massive swat that brought the 13,000-plus in attendance at Barclays Center to their feet.

"Just not giving up on the play. Whatever happened on the offensive end, knowing we want to make every basket difficult for them," Stewart said of the play. "Also, just the timing. I could see Hamby was going to pass it back to Steph and the way that the fans reacted, it’s amazing to have those types of plays at home."

"I can’t believe she actually got back to do that," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. "I was impressed ... That’s inspiring, that gets the crowd going, that gets her teammates going. That’s what Stewie brings to us. She’s a great two-way player. Not just the blocks, her activity.

"If you track her running around, her movement and how she affects the overall game, she’ll wear out the best [players]."

Although Stewart had a massive defensive performance, Brondello was not completely pleased with her team's intensity on that side of the ball.

Los Angeles had two major runs that had them leading in the second quarter and a 19-7 run from the end of the third quarter into the final frame to keep the game within striking distance.

"Defensively we were OK I didn’t think we were great," Brondello said. "We had a lot of breakdowns. A little fatigue sets in and lack of communication but they are areas we know we can fix up. We can get a little more intentional with how we want to play."

The Liberty have played a lot of games recently. Saturday's tilt was the second in three days and they will now travel to Atlanta for a game with the Dream just 24 hours later. Not to mention losing two starters -- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Courtney Vandersloot -- for different reasons.

Despite the adversity, Brondello doesn't welcome excuses and expects the team's best players -- Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones -- to lead the way.

"It shows a lot about our commitment to being the best team we can be and not making excuses with the ones that are not here," Brondello said of her team's resilience. "Everyone will go through adversity with players out. It's our role players stepping up when they're called on, but in the end, it's our Big 3 taking ownership and bringing their best game every single day."