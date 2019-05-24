In boon for player pay, injured WNBA star Breanna Stewart to be hired as league ambassador

Although reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will likely miss the upcoming season after tearing her Achilles tendon while playing overseas, the Seattle Storm want her to be a key part of the team this year.

In an unprecedented move, according to the Seattle Times’ Percy Allen, the Storm will hire Stewart as a league ambassador, where she is expected to make more than the approximately $65,000 she was set to make for the upcoming season. Because no official announcement has been made yet, the terms were not disclosed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move to hire Stewart is key because player pay has been a point of contention for women’s sports beyond the WNBA.

The WNBA’s lack of an injured list has been an issue

The WNBA currently does not have an injured list, so if a team wants to carry an injured player, they have to sacrifice one of their 12 roster spots. If a team has fewer than 10 healthy players, there is a clause in their CBA to add an extra player, but that still leaves the team short-handed.

More often what happens is teams will suspend their players to open a roster spot — which the Storm did to allow them to hire Stewart as an ambassador — but that takes away the player’s pay for the season.

Adding an injured list or expanding roster size is high on the players’ union’s wish list, and the league’s CBA expires after the season since the WNBPA opted out of their latest agreement. Adding Stewart as a league ambassador could be a sign of good will for negotiations or a sign of what could soon be the new normal.

Story continues

According to the AP, the WNBA had an injured list from its inaugural 1997 season until 2005, where players had to miss at least three games. That was changed to a two-person inactive list from 2006-08, although rosters were temporarily reduced to 11 in 2009.

As a point of comparison, the NBA does not have any sort of injured list, but teams have 12 active players on game days with up to three more inactive players on the roster.

Storm forward Breanna Stewart (right) remains one of the WNBA's biggest stars, even while injured. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

What other pay-related issues face the WNBA?

Beyond injured players not receiving pay, there have been several other key pay-related issues the players want addressed.

For one thing, the max salary in the WNBA is $115,500 with increases of $2,000 per season. The low ceiling for stars forces even the best players to join overseas leagues, which led to Stewart’s season-ending injury last month. Foreign leagues can pay as much as 15 times the WNBA’s salary.

Perhaps the bigger issue there is that WNBA players only get approximately 20 percent of the league’s revenue, while NBA players taken in about 50 percent of Basketball Related Income.

Of course, the players also want changes beyond salaries, including better playing conditions, a more player-friendly schedule and more emphasis on marketing.

More from Yahoo Sports: