Breanna Stewart had the best April of any basketball player — even Stephen Curry

The month of April has historically been kind to Breanna Stewart. That streak of success continued this week for the 26-year-old superstar.

No other professional basketball player had as great of a month as Stewart. Not even Stephen Curry and his record-breaking 3-point barrage. Because while Curry is draining magical shots to average nearly 40 points a game in April, it's Stewart who is collecting hardware every week.

Stewart's April: 2 rings, 2 MVPs

Stewart and her UMMC Ekaterinburg teammates added another title on Tuesday night in the Russian Premier League. The squad won the domestic title with a 3-0 final series sweep of Dynamo Kursk. The final two games were decided by 17 and 19 points, respectively.

Stewart had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in game 3 with two assists and was named the Finals MVP.

For those counting — which, of course we are — that's two titles and two MVP awards for Stewie within 10 days.

This month alone, @breannastewart has won 2 rings, 1 Final Four MVP and 1 Finals MVP.



An international star at just 26. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/ic24ak5qIe — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 27, 2021

It's in addition to the 2020 WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm and 2020 WNBA Finals MVP in October.

And she's only one year removed from her season comeback after an Achilles tear.

Breanna Stewart out here collecting trophies like Thanos collecting Infinity Stones. https://t.co/Jvt7EQWy96 — Storm Chasers (@WNBAStormChaser) April 27, 2021

UMMC Ekaterinburg won the EuroLeague championship on April 18 and Stewart was named the Final Four MVP. The squad went undefeated this season to sweep titles.

Stewart averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in Russia. She shot 60.4 percent and made 44 percent of her 3-pointers. In the WNBA season she averaged nearly identical numbers at 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The championships are in addition to those already on her shelf before the Achilles tear in 2019: the 2018 WNBA title and finals MVP, league MVP, World Cup gold with Team USA, Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, 2019 EuroLeague MVP, four NCAA championships and so on and so on.

Stewart is expected to report to Storm training camp within the next few days for the 2021 season tip-off on May 14.

WNBA stars win with Ekaterinburg

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart celebrates after the team won basketball's WNBA Championship Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

UMMC Ekaterinburg is stacked and features an all-star cast of WNBA talent.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner again led the team in the final game with 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot put up a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double with three rebounds in game 3. Allie Quigley, her Sky teammate, had 23 points, three assists and two rebounds.

Washington Mystics' star Emma Meesseman and the Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones were also on the title-winning teams. All except Meesseman are expected to return to their WNBA squads for training camp, which began Monday.

Meesseman is likely to opt out of the entire 2021 season while with the Belgian national team ahead of Eurobasket and the Tokyo Olympics.

Dallas Wings point guard Arike Ogunbowale plays for Dynamo Kursk and will also be returning to WNBA camp. She had an injury scare in game 2, but started game 3. She averaged 16.7 points and 2.8 assists per game for Dynamo.

