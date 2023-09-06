Breanna Stewart gets the And-1

Breanna Stewart broke Diana Taurasi’s single-season scoring record on Tuesday night by 25 points.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Chris Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 and became one of the most respected voices in NFL coverage.
Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.