Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league

NBC Sports Bay Area

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

