Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?
Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospectA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Isaiah Collier, who posted 16.3 points per game as a 19-year-old point guard at USC.
New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
