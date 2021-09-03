Breanna Stewart Explodes In Second Half, Leads Storm To Victory (September 2, 2021)

Associated Press

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has “grave concerns” about FIFA's plans to stage World Cups every two years and is astonished by the lack of consultation by Gianni Infantino's governing body, according to correspondence obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. Responding to a letter from Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain, Ceferin backed the group's “extremely valid and important” concerns about the potential damage caused to domestic and regional competitions from doubling the frequency of World Cups. The push by Infantino to transform the international calendar so every year would feature a men's or women's World Cup is opening up a new rift with UEFA at a time when the financial impact of the pandemic is being felt across global football.