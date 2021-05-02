Breanna Stewart engaged to fellow basketball pro Marta Xargay

In October, Breanna Stewart won her second WNBA championship ring.

On Sunday she delivered one. Well — not a championship ring. But an engagement ring.

The two-time All-Star and 2018 league MVP proposed to fellow basketball pro Marta Xargay.

Xargay confirmed the happy news on her own Instagram page.

"Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with!" Xargay wrote."I said YES"

According to the Arizona Republic, the desert setting of the romantic moment is Phoenix's Papago Park. The engagement precedes a potential face-off on the basketball court in Phoenix between the couple — albeit a low-stakes one.

Breanna Stewart, right, and Marta Xargay are engated. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Will Xargay make WNBA roster?

Stewart's Storm are scheduled to take on the Phoenix Mercury in a preseason game on Saturday, a week ahead of their May 15 regular-season tipoff. After three seasons away from the Mercury, Xargay is on the preseason roster in Phoenix. The Spaniard has played in Europe since 2016, but has a chance to make it back in the WNBA with the team she played on for two seasons.

So while the game won't mean much in terms of the standings, it could mean a lot for Xargay in terms of her basketball career. Here's guessing what happens on the court next weekend was far from either player's mind on Sunday.

