Breanna Stewart earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors again

Stewie has done it again!

After leading the Seattle Storm to three road wins this week, Breanna Stewart has been named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for a second time this season and eighth time in her career.

Congratulations to @breannastewart on her second @WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor this season! 🤩💪#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/kn4qy989P8 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 14, 2021

The Storm star averaged 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the field as Seattle beat the Dream 95-71 on June 9, won again 86-75 vs. Atlanta on June 11, and then took down one of the NBA’s top teams, the Connecticut Sun, 89-66 on Sunday.

Against the Sun, Stewart scored 22 points and added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. She connected on 8-of-15 from the field (53.3%) including a season-high four from three-point range.

Stewart showed off her MVP-caliber play vs. the Dream, scoring 18 points while pulling down a season-high 13 rebounds in the two teams’ second meeting. That stellar performance followed a 15-point, 9-rebound performance in the first game against the Dream on Wednesday.

Overall, Stewie ranks third in the WNBA in scoring at 21.2 points per game, first in defensive rebounds at 8.5 per game, third in total rebounds with 9.6 rebounds per game, and sixth in blocks at 1.6.

Stewart now has eight Player of the Week Honors with this being her second consecutive after bracketing 2020 with Player of the Week wins in the first and final weeks of the season.

She joins Candace Parker (2012, 2013) and Elena Delle Donne (2014, 2015) as only the third player in WNBA history to win the first Player of the Week honors in consecutive season.