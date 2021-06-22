Breanna Stewart eager for this year's Summer Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While the Seattle Storm are rolling right now in the Western Conference, their big 3 of Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, and Breanna Stewart are gearing up to join the U.S. Women's Basketball Olympic Team.

And they can’t wait.

“To have a chance at winning the gold medal for the United State of America would be amazing,” Loyd said in Monday’s Team USA press conference. This will be Loyd’s first Olympics.

But for Stewart, in her second time donning the Red, White and Blue uniforms, she is excited about her new role this year.

Even though the WNBA world knows that Stewart will have a larger role than she did as a rookie in 2016, she’s focusing on her leadership off the court.

“I think I’m just gonna continue to do what I do best – continue to help our team go for our seventh consecutive gold medal… I was a baby in my first Olympics, now I’m coming back, now five years later looking forward to continuing to make an impact,” Stewart said.

The 26-year-old power forward added that her new role this summer will be about helping her teammates who are making their Olympic debut.

“Help the people that haven’t been there before be their best and enjoy it.”

Stewart is one of the most elite players in the game and is coming off a 2020 WNBA MVP honor.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics she helped Team U.S.A. earn a gold medal as a role player. She also received gold at the World Championships in Turkey and Spain.

I look back to the 2016 Olympics, for me, it was just that year was crazy. There was a lot going on. From finishing UConn to going to the WNBA to going to the Olympics.

Breanna Stewart

Stewie added, “winning a gold medal – it was something I’ve always dreamed about since I knew playing U.S.A basketball was even a thing… But I think I remember the most is that I had fun, I enjoyed it.”

Being in the mix for a second regular-season MVP isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Stewart either this season. She’s averaging 21.1 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds.