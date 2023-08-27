Breanna Stewart drops 38 points to lead Liberty over Lynx, 111-76

Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot reached 4,000 points for her career and the New York Liberty coasted to a 111-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night.

Despite not playing in the fourth quarter, Stewart became the sixth WNBA player to score at least 35 points four times in a season. Stewart scored the most points by a player playing less than 27 minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points for the Liberty (27-7), hitting three 3-pointers to move into second on the single season WNBA list with 114. Diana Taurasi had 121 for Phoenix in 2006 and Kelsey Plum had 113 last season for Las Vegas. Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney both had 15 points.

Vandersloot joined Sue Bird as the only players with 4,000 points, 2,500 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Diamond Miller scored 18 points for the Lynx (17-18) and Aerial Powers had 15.