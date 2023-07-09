Breanna Stewart discusses hard fought win over Seattle, being WNBA All-Star Game captain | Liberty Post Game

Breanna Stewart wasn't surprised that her former teammates on the Seattle Storm played aggressively throughout before the Liberty prevailed 80-76. Stewart, who had 25 points said, "we know everyone is going to give us their best shot." Stewart is also looking forward to the WNBA All-Star Game and as one of the captains, chose several current and former teammates for her team's roster. Stewart: "The All-Star Game is about enjoying our success up to this point but also to have fun."