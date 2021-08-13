Breanna Stewart with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/12/2021
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/12/2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) Becky Hammon can't wait for the time when it's normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story. Half the world's population hasn't been tapped for their mind and ability and skill sets in the sports world. Hammon is entering her eighth season as an assistant and has been interviewed for several head coach openings but hasn't gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a NBA team.
Here is the streaming information and more for the 2021 WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.
The WNBA introduced a new in-season championship this year, and the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun will face off in the inaugural title game.
Katie Lou Samuelson had to give up her spot on the Olympic gold-medal winning 3x3 women's basketball team after testing positive for COVID-19.
▪ COVID-19 cases are rising in Florida, fueled by the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
With NBA free agency slowing down, the Lakers, Knicks, and Heat look like big winners of the offseason.
The two soccer players faced off against one another for the bronze medal.
The Storm didn't skip a beat after the Olympic break.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been gone from the Dolphins for seven months, but he still apparently can’t get over the Dolphins replacing him with Tua Tagovailoa last season.
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green explains his decision to return as well as the offers he received in free agency.
The Celtics improve to 3-0 in Las Vegas with another blowout win:
When you read a line like the one above, you tend to be a little suspect. But that might be an accurate description of this near-ace.
While most of us spend our lives being painstakingly risk-averse, being an NBA player requires you to be a bit of a gambler.
The Los Angeles Lakers could look to sign wing James Ennis in free agency, according to a report.
Houston lost Thursday's summer game to Toronto, and the key postgame storylines involved Jalen Green's injury and Usman Garuba's debut.
After agreeing to terms with point guard Dennis Schroder, the Celtics reportedly may look to trade recently-acquired guard Kris Dunn.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Vlad Sedler to talk about draft strategies, and when to ignore them, but the guys also discuss some RB injury news, Dak Prescott for MVP, and list some of the players you should avoid drafting in fantasy football this season.
Hideki Matsuyama's hands are usually seen flying off the club handle, post-impact, as he one-arm-finishes his swing.
Professional TV troll Skip Bayless got a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday. And he tried his best to not take it. At the conclusion of a segment on FS1’s Undisputed, during which Bayless questioned whether Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s weight undermines his ability to motivate pro athletes, host/moderator Jenny Taft chimed in. Skip [more]