Breanna Stewart breaks single season WNBA points record

Breanna Stewart is a two-time WNBA Finals MVP

New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart has broken the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season.

Stewart finished with 40 points on Tuesday as Liberty beat Dallas Wings 94-93, taking her overall tally to 885 points from 38 games.

Diana Taurasi held the previous record, scoring 860 points in 2006 in a 34-game regular season.

"It means a lot. Any time I'm in the same limelight as [Taurasi] it's a huge honour," Stewart said.

"I really appreciate everything I've been able to do, and wouldn't be able to do it without my team-mates."

Stewart will look to further extend her record in Liberty's two remaining regular season games - against Los Angeles Sparks in New York on Thursday and Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Liberty - who have won seven in a row - are second in the Western Conference and battling with Las Vegas Aces to reach the play-offs as top seed.

