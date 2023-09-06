Breanna Stewart breaks single season WNBA points record
New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart has broken the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season.
Stewart finished with 40 points on Tuesday as Liberty beat Dallas Wings 94-93, taking her overall tally to 885 points from 38 games.
Diana Taurasi held the previous record, scoring 860 points in 2006 in a 34-game regular season.
"It means a lot. Any time I'm in the same limelight as [Taurasi] it's a huge honour," Stewart said.
"I really appreciate everything I've been able to do, and wouldn't be able to do it without my team-mates."
Stewart will look to further extend her record in Liberty's two remaining regular season games - against Los Angeles Sparks in New York on Thursday and Washington Mystics on Sunday.
Liberty - who have won seven in a row - are second in the Western Conference and battling with Las Vegas Aces to reach the play-offs as top seed.
