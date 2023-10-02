Breanna Stewart on advancing to WNBA Finals | Liberty Post Game
Forward Breanna Stewart spoke about the New York Liberty advancing to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2002.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Breanna Stewart won her second MVP award after a career-best scoring season in her first season with the New York Liberty, the league announced Tuesday.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Hammon also called for the votes to be made public in light of someone placing Wilson fourth on their ballot.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
The Liberty has its first Executive of the Year. Now, the team will look to win its first championship.
