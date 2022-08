Associated Press

Finding Treylon Burks through two games is more a case of Where's Waldo with the preseason numbers for the Tennessee Titans' first-round pick downright anemic. Burks has exactly one catch for four yards with a combined four targets this preseason. Because Burks was drafted at No. 18 overall with the selection acquired in the trade sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia, it's very easy to panic after the rookie missed much of the offseason program dealing with asthma and conditioning issues.