The AV Club

Actor Sarah Polley got the chance of a lifetime when she was cast in Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen. Then a 9-year-old Monty Python fan best known for her performance of the group’s song “Sit On My Face” at her Toronto kindergarten classroom, Polley and her Python-loving parents were ecstatic to work closely not just with Gilliam but the film’s star Eric Idle. Things didn’t go according to plan.