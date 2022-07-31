Breanna Stewart with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/31/2022
Despite calls for the U.S. government to forgive all or part of federal student loans, there's little indication that such a move is in the works. For now, millions of borrowers will have to resume...
"She knew you don't go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force," Trump said of Griner.
AD Durr is set to undergo hip surgery after just 15 games with the Dream this summer.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after Moscow airport officials said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Courtney Vandersloot scored 23 points as the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 89-81.
The WNBA's history with Wisconsin players have included a No. 1 overall pick, three selections in 2019 and the state's all-time leading scorer.
Courtney Vandersloot led all scorers with 23 points as she and the Sky defeat the New York Liberty.
Mitchell was the Fever's leading scorer with 18.4 points per game.
News, notes and updates on the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.
Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 07/30/2022
