Breanna Stewart with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Fourth-quarter meltdown leads to 126-115 defeat and playoff exit.
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 06/04/2021
Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three NBA playoff games on Tuesday night.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.
PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all four NBA playoff games on Wednesday night.
Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.
The world No. 2, Naomi Osaka is out of Roland-Garros after media blackout controversy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was fined for $15,000 by French Open.
Women's tennis great Martina Navratilova on Monday said she was saddened by Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open following the controversy over her decision to boycott media obligations. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka announced her decision on Monday, a day after being fined $15,000 for not attending a post-match media conference and threatened with expulsion after her first-round win. "As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental and emotional aspect gets short shrift," Navratilova said.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments