Breanna Stewart with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

It would be desirable for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Japan and meet its leaders during the Olympics, South Korea's sports minister said on Friday, after the Japanese leader suggested it was up to South Korea to mend ties. No decision has been made on whether Moon will travel to Tokyo for the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but it could not be ruled out, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, Hwang Hee, told reporters. Relations between the two U.S. allies have been soured for generations by historical tensions, in particular over disputed islands and compensation for people forced work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.