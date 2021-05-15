Breanna Stewart (28 PTS) And Jewell Loyd (22 PTS) Combine For 50 Points In Storm Win (May 15, 2021)

Breanna Stewart (28 PTS) and Jewell Loyd (22 PTS) combine for 50 points in Storm win.

