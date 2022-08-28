Breanna Stewart (24 points) Highlights vs. Las Vegas Aces

Associated Press

The Seattle Storm are the lowest remaining seed in the postseason and came in looking to steal at least one of the first two road games against the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA semifinals. Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series in front of a Las Vegas playoff-record crowd of 9,944. “It wasn’t just me, it was a team effort for sure,” Loyd said.