Breanna Stewart (24 points) Highlights vs. Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart drops 24 points to help the Storm defeat the Aces on Sunday night.
The Seattle Storm are the lowest remaining seed in the postseason and came in looking to steal at least one of the first two road games against the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA semifinals. Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series in front of a Las Vegas playoff-record crowd of 9,944. “It wasn’t just me, it was a team effort for sure,” Loyd said.
Patriots bringing in second-year wideout Dazz Newsome for a look on Sunday.
Bill Belichick usually isn't one to harp on the past, but the Patriots head coach made a rare exception Friday night after the team's preseason loss to the Raiders, writes Phil Perry.
Does "Protect yourself at all times,' include this? You be the judge.
Rory McIlroy is going home $18 million richer.
Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.
Well, this response took a turn...
This is what pure, unbridled joy looks like.
Jacksonville resident Cameron Smith will be the highest ranked golfer in LIV's field and, according to reports, will join LIV's $100 million club.
Brian Robinson's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he is reportedly in stable condition.
Some strong comments from the national media!
NASCAR Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon made the playoffs by winning the regular-season finale, and Ryan Blaney earned the final slot on points.
Scott Frost proves that some things never change!
Kenny Pickett did enough in the first two preseason games to prompt a question about whether he would open the season as the Steelers’ starter. Mitch Trubisky reminded everyone in the first half Sunday that he’s still the best option for now. Trubisky was nearly perfect in the first half against the Lions in the [more]
Nolensville Little League concludes its Little League World Series run in the third-place consolation game on Sunday against Chinese Taipei in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
August is the time champions are made. Let's take a look at the fantasy football draft rankings landscape for 2022's top 300 players.
McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup for the third time.
Cameron Smith and at least five other PGA Tour players will join LIV Golf next week, multiple sources have confirmed.
Austin Dillon bumped Austin Cinrdic to win the Daytona regular-season finale; Ryan Blaney also made the Cup playoffs while Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated.
Rory McIlroy stormed to a record first prize of £15million with a remarkable final-round comeback in the Tour Championship that saw him overhaul a six-shot over world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.