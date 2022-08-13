Breanna Stewart (16 points) Highlights vs. Lynx

ABC News

Perhaps no midterm primary is getting more attention than that of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, whose race next week could be the highest-profile test yet of the voter backlash -- or lack thereof -- to a Republican participating on the House Jan. 6 committee and whether anti-Trump conservatives have a path forward within their own party. As it stands, Cheney's chances for reelection are slim: Her opponent, Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman, bests her in past head-to-head polling match-ups, according to FiveThirtyEight, helped in part by a blessing from former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Cheney released an ad crystalizing her closing argument: The "big lie" about the 2020 election -- and Trump's embrace of it -- is ruining democracy.