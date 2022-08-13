Breanna Stewart (16 points) Highlights vs. Lynx

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Storm
    Seattle Storm
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minnesota Lynx
    Minnesota Lynx
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Breanna Stewart drops 16 points to help the Storm defeat the Lynx on Friday night.

Recommended Stories