Breana Runnels signs with Lady Vols

The Tennessee volleyball team has landed a graduate transfer.

Outside hitter Breana Runnels signed with Tennessee on Thursday. She is slated to enroll at UT for the second semester of summer school.

Runnels, a Bakersfield, California native and Independence High School graduate, comes to Rocky Top after playing four seasons at Colorado State. Runnels redshirted during her freshman year.

She had a career-high 66 attacks against the Lady Vols, while playing for the Rams during the NCAA Tournament in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore.

Runnels led Colorado State and the Mountain West in kills that season (454).

In 2018, she started all 31 matches for the Rams and posted double figures in kills in each match.