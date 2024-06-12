'Breaks your heart,' Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski stays classy amid losses vs. Texas A&M

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski speaks with the umpires Jeff Gosney (right) and Mark Wagers (left) during the first inning against Texas A&M at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Despite losing back-to-back games during the Bryan-College Station Super Regional this past weekend, Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski remained extremely classy, beginning his postgame press conference Sunday night by sending good vibes to a Texas A&M sophomore left-handed pitcher.

