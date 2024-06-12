'Breaks your heart,' Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski stays classy amid losses vs. Texas A&M
Despite losing back-to-back games during the Bryan-College Station Super Regional this past weekend, Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski remained extremely classy, beginning his postgame press conference Sunday night by sending good vibes to a Texas A&M sophomore left-handed pitcher.
The No. 3 Aggies play SEC foe Florida to begin the College World Series on Saturday at 6 p.m.
