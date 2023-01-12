'It breaks my heart': Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider fans in heartfelt post

Derek Carr says farewell to Raider fans in heartfelt post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anyone holding out hope for a reunion between the Las Vegas Raiders and jilted quarterback Derek Carr in 2023 can put that notion to bed.

The nine-year NFL veteran posted a farewell note to Raiders fans on Thursday morning, noting his heartbreak around not having the opportunity "to say goodbye in person."

"We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together," Carr wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."

Carr was sent away from the team after being benched following the Raiders' Week 16 loss at Pittsburgh. Backup QB Jarrett Stidham replaced Carr for the final two weeks of the season, both losses for Las Vegas.

It was unknown what direction the team would go in the offseason, with most NFL insiders signaling a Carr trade as an inevitably despite the QB's newly-signed four-year contract in 2022 that includes a no-trade clause.

"It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season," Carr continued in his post. "It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

Carr did not specifically state he was waving his no-trade clause but it seems a split between the two sides is now a certainty.

He joins a fairly deep list of available quarterbacks, which includes upcoming free agents Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson.

"I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr wrote. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man extinguish. ... I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have."

Story continues

The 2023 NFL Draft also has five signal callers who are expected to go in the first round. It is unknown which direction the Raiders will go but they do own the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft.