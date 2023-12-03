Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell left Sunday's 22-17 victory against the Denver Broncos on a cart after an injury on a goal-line play.

Dell, listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, lined up in the slot on second-and-goal from the 3-yard line. He ran over the middle to block for Dameon Pierce at the goal line. As Pierce reached the end zone on a touchdown run, Dell's body got twisted over the top of Pierce with his left leg pinned under a pile of players.

The Texans are in for the TD, but Tank Dell is down after the play. pic.twitter.com/HijvWgRro0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

He remained on the ground after the score and was carted off the field minutes later. He was in obvious pain as his Texans teammates surrounded him on the field. The Texas initially listed him as questionable with an ankle injury before ruling him out at halftime.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Dell suffered a fractured fibula.

Tank Dell is carted off. An impressive rookie season for Dell as he came into today second among rookies in receiving (709) and the most TD catches for a rookie with 7. pic.twitter.com/7CvG5Zm2kl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 3, 2023

If significant, the injury is a tough blow for the Texans and Dell, who has emerged as a preferred target of quarterback C.J. Stroud, the overwhelming favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors.

Through 10 games entering Sunday, Dell tallied 47 catches for 709 yards with seven touchdowns. His yardage total was second on the team to Nico Collins (800), while he led the Texans in touchdowns from scrimmage. The Texans entered Sunday in the thick of the AFC playoff picture at 6-5 thanks in large part to their explosive passing game.

With Dell sidelined, the Texans will need to look more to Collins, Noah Brown and Robert Woods in the passing game. Brown was activated Sunday after missing the previous two games with a knee injury.

The Texans managed to hold on for the win despite Dell's injury. The Broncos nearly got back into the game, but couldn't complete the comeback, giving the Texans the narrow 22-17 win.