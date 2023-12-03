Breakout Texans WR Tank Dell leaves game vs. Broncos on cart after leg gets pinned under a pile of players

Tank Dell was in clear pain after having his leg pinned and twisted against the Broncos. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos on a cart after an injury on a goal-line play.

Dell, listed at 5-10 and 165 pounds, lined up in the slot on a second-and-goal play from the three-yard line. He ran over the middle to block for Dameon Pierce at the goal line. As Pierce crossed the goal line for a touchdown run, Dell's body got twisted over the top of Pierce with his left leg pinned under a pile of players.

The Texans are in for the TD, but Tank Dell is down after the play. pic.twitter.com/HijvWgRro0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

He remained on the ground after the score and was carted off the field minutes later. He was in obvious pain as his Texans teammates surrounded him on the field. The Texas initially listed him as questionable with an ankle injury.

Tank Dell is carted off. An impressive rookie season for Dell as he came into today second among rookies in receiving (709) and the most TD catches for a rookie with 7. pic.twitter.com/7CvG5Zm2kl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 3, 2023

If significant, the injury is a tough blow for the Texans and Dell, who's broken out as a favorite target of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the overwhelming favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors.

Through 10 games entering Sunday, Dell tallied 47 catches for 709 yards with seven touchdowns. His yardage total was second on the team to Nico Collins (800 yards), while he led the Texans in touchdowns from scrimmage. The Texans entered Sunday in the thick of the AFC playoff picture at 6-5 thanks in large part to their explosive passing game.

If Dell misses time, the Texans will need to look more to Collins, Noah Brown and Robert Woods in the passing game. Brown was activated Sunday after missing the previous two games with a knee injury.