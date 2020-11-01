Breakout rookie WR Chase Claypool keeps on winning with Pittsburgh

Rookie WR Chase Claypool keeps on winning with Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool has shown he can dazzle both on the field and on social media.

Losing? Never heard of her. — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 1, 2020

Ah, the age-old joke. It's a funny, light-hearted post after a grueling three hours of football against the Steelers' arch-nemesis, Baltimore. Still, he's proven he can back his talk up with on-field production.

Against the Ravens, Claypool helped the Steelers improve to 7-0 with five receptions for 42 yards and that game-winning touchdown. The imposing 6-foot-4 wideout showed some impressive poise to beat the Ravens secondary and get both feet in comfortably in what would eventually prove to be the deciding score with just under eight minutes left.

This isn't the first time Claypool has impressed with his reliable hands and blazing speed before landing a joke on Twitter, however.

Back in Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over cross-state rivals Philadelphia, Claypool scored four touchdowns -- three receptions and one rushing -- in what was his breakout performance. He'd follow that up on Twitter with this hilarious breakout tweet.

Though he may have received some assistance on that photoshop, all credit goes to the former Notre Dame standout for the execution. Unfortunately for Ravens fans, they fell victim to his antics this week.