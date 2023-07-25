Breakout year projected for Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau

Could a double-digit sack season be en route for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau?

CBS Sports is taking that bet.

The outlet named a player primed for a breakout season on every NFL roster ahead of 2023 training camp. Rousseau is the pick for the Bills.

In his second season in Buffalo, Rousseau did put up a career-high 8.5 sacks. That total led the Bills.

However, Rousseau undoubtedly slowed down once Von Miller suffered his season-ending knee injury. Miller will eventually return in 2023, which bodes well for Rousseau.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So does Leonard Floyd.

Floyd’s addition should ]mean that Buffalo’s defense will always have a strong presence lining up across from Rousseau in 2023. That will be good news for the Bills and CBS Sports is very confident in the season ahead for Rousseau.

Here’s how the outlet broke down a potential breakout for Rousseau:

Rousseau got off to a hot start to last season, but a midseason injury followed by Von Miller going down for the year meant his productivity slowed down the stretch. Still, he finished the season having generated pressure on 15.2% of his pass-rush snaps, per Tru Media, the 13th-best mark among 143 players who rushed 250 or more times. A full season of rushing across from Miller, with the pair staying healthy, and Rousseau seems like a mortal lock for his first double-digit sack season.

Related

Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills linebacker

CBS Sports: Bills' Greg Rousseau 'under-the-radar' player to watch in 2023

LOOK: Bills offense hangs out on West Coast ahead of training camp

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire