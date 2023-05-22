Breakout player, bad grades and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Watch out for CB Cobie Durant

Durant was a rookie in 2022 and played in 13 games. He had three interceptions and a league-leading 151 interception return yards. PFF named him as the Rams’ potential breakout player for the coming season.

Players who need to step up

Every team has young players who need to step up and contribute. Who are those players for the Rams? Here are six guys to know.

Schedule stretches that matter

The Rams have a tough schedule and have challenges with many departing players in the offseason.

There are three stretches during the season that will define 2023 for them.

Last-ranked edge rushers, cornerbacks

Jalen Ramsey was traded in the offseason and that affects the cornerback room drastically.

The Rams’ edge rushers and cornerbacks were ranked last in the league by ESPN’s Mike Clay.

D-minus for offseason

The Cardinals have not been given good offseason grades so far. Neither have the Rams. The Rams got a D- grade from one publication.

