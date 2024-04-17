Who was the breakout player from Alabama football’s A-Day spring game?

During Saturday’s spring game, the Alabama offense defeated the Alabama defense by a final score of 34-28. One player stood out above the rest.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were led offensively by junior running back Jam Miller. The native of Tyler, Texas finished the game with eight carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Miller has served as a backup the past two seasons. Now, it appears that he will have the opportunity to be Alabama’s feature back next season alongside sophomore Justice Haynes. The two seem to be the lead backs heading into the offseason.

The playmaking ability is what stands out the most with Miller. He can impact the game as a ball carrier as well as a pass catcher for the Crimson Tide. He will be vital to Alabama’s success at the running back position next season.

