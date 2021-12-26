Breakout Player of 2021 for each of the 32 NFL teams

What players have come out of nowhere?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 portion of the NFL season has seen a bunch of unexpected performances from players — both familiar faces (that may have been forgotten) and newer ones just making strides in their young careers. Who has been the breakout performer on your NFL team in 2021? Let’s take a look at all 32 squads and select a player…

Arizona Cardinals: James Conner

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A name that isn’t unknown, but he certainly is new to the desert. And no one — repeat, no one — saw James Conner scoring 16 touchdowns, including 14 on the ground. The former Pittsburgh Steeler also has gone over 1,000 combined yards, too (rushing and receiving).

Atlanta Falcons: Cordarrelle Patterson

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

This is a sneaky pick because he has been around the league for years. However, let’s give a special nod to Cordarrelle Patterson, a triple threat if there was one. He has 565 receiving yards and 524 passing yards as 2021 comes to close.

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews

USAT

The tight end from Oklahoma was not a secret. He came into this year with 156 catches over three seasons. However, he has busted out in Year 4. Going into Week 16, Andrews has 85 catches for 1,062 yards and 8 touchdowns. A force.

Buffalo Bills: Jordan Poyer

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have balance on both sides of the ball. But one player who has impressed is Jordan Poyer. The DB has a sack and 5 picks. He’s grown into his role and is becoming one of the best at his position in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers’ offense has crumbled, bumbled, and stumbled. The defense has done well with Haason Reddick—who has another double-digit sack season—coming over from Arizona. We will go here with the blossoming Brian Burns, who has nine sacks and has already equaled his career-best.

Chicago Bears: Darnell Mooney

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Would love to pick Robert Quinn, who has 16 sacks and is 1.5 away from 100. Just tough to say a 31-year-old with those numbers is breaking out. So … we will go with Darnell Mooney, who miraculously has 803 receiving yards and 57 catches on a team that continues to struggle at QB.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase

USAT

All you heard in the preseason was about how Ja’Marr Chase was dropping passes and the Bengals made a mistake using their high No. 1 pick on Joe Burrow’s favorite target at LSU. All Chase has done in his rookie season is catch 61 passes for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns: John Johnson

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns made a savvy move when they lured John Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams. The DB has added strength to the Cleveland secondary, and has three picks in 2021. He’s someone who quarterbacks want to avoid.

Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Do not throw the football near the receiver Trevon Diggs is covering. The definition of a breakout season is a DB who has 10 interceptions. So far, he has 142 return yards and a pair of touchdowns. This Cowboy attracts the football.

Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was a question of whether we would go with Justin Simmons, nominated as the Broncos’ representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, or Javonte Williams. Going to give the slimmest of nods to the 21-year-old rookie Williams, who has 815 rushing yards through 15 weeks while sharing time with Melvin Gordon. Look for Williams to be fed the ball more and more for the rest of the season and in the future.

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown

USAT

The rookie wide receiver from USC has developed quickly into Jared Goff’s go-to target. St. Brown has 35 targets and 26 receptions over the last three weeks. That has translated into 290 of his 601 receiving yards. He’s becoming difficult to cover.

Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon

USAT

Aaron Jones was down with an injury and all it did was pave the way for A.J. Dillon to stomp opponents. The second-year back has 636 yards on 150 carries and has been given the ball late in games to wear down opponents. It has worked. Dillon can also catch passes, as he has done 28 times for 274 yards on 30 targets. That’s dependable.

Houston Texans: Cameron Johnston

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The horror of the Houston Texans is Mark Ingram II remains their leading rusher with 294 yards. And you’re not misreading that—it’s the same Ingram who has been in New Orleans for the past month or so. There isn’t much to brag about, so let’s focus on Cameron Johnston, the punter who is averaging nearly 47 yards per boot this year. It is probably the one thing keeping the Texans from giving up an avalanche of points.

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor

USAT

While the temptation is not to pick Jonathan Taylor—because he had 1,169 rushing yards and 11 TDs as a rookie—and go with Michael Pittman Jr., we simply can’t ignore the incredible season the Wisconsin running back is having. Taylor is at 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns already. He also has 336 receiving yards, including two more scores.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Logan Cooke

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Hate to go the same route as we did with the Houston Texans, but the punter is the way to go with the Jaguars, too. Logan Cooke has been called on 63 times. He only has 9 touchbacks and is averaging better than 47 yards per kick. The Jaguars are weak and Cooke is strong. Case settled.

Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie LB Nick Bolton has been a wonderful addition to the Chiefs’ defense. He has 64 tackles and has assisted on 38 others already. And throw in 11 tackles for loss. Bolton is fifth and climbing when it comes to most tackles by a Kansas City rookie.

Las Vegas Raiders: Hunter Renfrow

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Have to love what former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow has become for Derek Carr. He had 49 catches as a rookie, 56 in 2020, and already is at 89 and 909 yards in 2021. The one interesting stat is his yards per reception have dropped a bit to 10.2. That is to be expected with so many targets and catches.

Los Angeles Chargers: Uchenna Nwosu

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about flipping scripts. Uchenna Nwosu was playing himself out of SoFi Stadium through the first half of the season. The light bulb has turned on, though, and he has 20 quarterback pressures and three sacks in the last six games. Throw in a pick of Patrick Mahomes last Thursday and you have a player the Bolts want to lock up before he decides to see what else is out there.

Los Angeles Rams: Jordan Fuller

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A sixth-round pick from Ohio State in 2020, Jordan Fuller just gets it done. Not easy for a rookie to step into a secondary but the DB did that last year and continues to be a force. He has been part of 96 tackles (56 solo) and is a key piece to a secondary that boasts the great Jalen Ramsey.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

USAT

Yes, a second-year QB who was drafted in the top five can be considered a breakout player. Since Brian Flores told Tua Tagovailoa the keys to the offense were his, Miami has rolled. He is completing almost 70% of his passes and has 2,141 yards. Another Alabama player deserves an honorable mention, 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle with 86 catches for 849 yards.

Minnesota Vikings: D.J. Wonnum

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the season — one sack in seven games — DE D.J. Wonnum has come to life for Minnesota. He is coming off his best game with three sacks and four quarterback hits Monday against the Chicago Bears. Wonnum is up to six sacks in 2021. Reaching double-digits will be a tough hill to climb, but not out of the question.

New England Patriots: Mac Jones

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Duh. The New England Patriots went with Mac Jones out of Alabama in the first round and have been rewarded with the best of the lot taken in the 2021 first round at QB. Jones is poised and calm in the face of any sort of pressure or situation. Bill Belichick for the win, again.

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

USAT

One wouldn’t expect a punter to get such an accolade on the New Orleans Saints. However, Blake Gillikan came from Penn State to the Big Easy with no easy task to step in after Thomas Morstead. And he has done just that, averaging better than 48 yards per punt with only 2 touchbacks on 63 attempts.

New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A rookie linebacker from Georgia, Azeez Ojulari has been a bright spot in a dark season for Big Blue. He has 8 sacks with three games to go. Ojulari also has 11 quarterback hits and 26 solo tackles. A strong start.

New York Jets: John Franklin-Myers

USAT

John Franklin-Myers edges out Michael Carter as Gang Green’s breakout player. He has six sacks to lead the defense. Myers was drafted by the Rams, who waived him in 2019. He turned up last year in New York and has gotten better as this season has gotten longer. Franklin-Myers also has 6 tackles for loss, an interception, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble.

Philadelphia Eagles: Javon Hargrave

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Hargrave has played his entire pro career in Pennsylvania. He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before moving East to Philadelphia last year. He’s stepped it up in his second season with the Eagles, notching career-highs in sacks (7.5), and tackles for loss (8). He’s been in on 53 tackles overall in what has been a tepid season for Philly.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Wormley

USAT

Chris Wormley spent three nondescript seasons in Baltimore and then one in Pittsburgh. However, everything has changed in 2021. The defensive tackle had a total of 3.5 sacks coming into this season. He has six already. He had five tackles for loss entering 2021 and has doubled that stat. He also has a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry to rookie RB Elijah Mitchell, but Deebo Samuel is a runaway winner here. He’s got 61 catches for 1,088 yards, which is a league-leading 17.8 yards per catch. Kick in another 269 rushing yards and 7 TDs on the ground and you have a star on the rise. Like a rocket.

Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor is a first-year player after missing 2020 with a shin injury. He has delivered in 2021 with six sacks. “He’s really doing well,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s really the bright spot and he’s got a great future.” Taylor also has 11 quarterback hits.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has blossomed as a rookie for the Super Bowl champions. He has 4 sacks and was all over the field in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. You can add in a handful of tackles for loss and 9 quarterback hits. The future looks incredibly bright.

Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry

USAT.

Harold Landry already has 11 sacks in 14 games for the Titans. He also has 13 tackles for loss and 20 — 20!! — quarterback hits. Fellow defensive player Jeffrey Simmons is neck-and-neck in this race.

Washington Football Team: Taylor Heinicke

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Other players might be deserving but let’s honor Taylor Heinicke for his perseverance and stepping up at quarterback when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down. Heinicke is a leader and inspires the WFT.

1

1